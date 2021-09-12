Kentucky beats Mizzou 35-28 in big SEC East Showdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky snagged a 35-28 win against the University of Missouri Saturday night.

Kentucky opened the scoring with a touchdown from Will Levis to Chris Rodriguez for a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats extended that lead to 14-0 with another touchdown from Rodriguez.

Missouri cut the lead to 14-7 before a rushing touchdown from Levis to make it 21-7 in the second quarter.

After a Rodriguez fumble on the goal line that would have made it 28-7, Mizzou scored right before halftime to cut the lead to 21-14.

In the third quarter, Rodriguez got redemption with his third touchdown of the night to extend UK’s lead to 28-14.

Missouri would answer back with 14 unanswered points before Kentucky scored a touchdown with 11:28 left for a 35-28 lead.

J.J. Weaver tallied the only sack of the night with under two minutes left to seal the deal.

The Wildcats host Tennessee Chattanooga September 18 at noon.

