Kentucky beats Mizzou 35-28 in big SEC East Showdown

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 with a home game against UT Chattanooga next Saturday.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) stiff arms Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) on his...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) stiff arms Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) on his way into the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky snagged a 35-28 win against the University of Missouri Saturday night.

Kentucky opened the scoring with a touchdown from Will Levis to Chris Rodriguez for a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats extended that lead to 14-0 with another touchdown from Rodriguez.

Missouri cut the lead to 14-7 before a rushing touchdown from Levis to make it 21-7 in the second quarter.

After a Rodriguez fumble on the goal line that would have made it 28-7, Mizzou scored right before halftime to cut the lead to 21-14.

In the third quarter, Rodriguez got redemption with his third touchdown of the night to extend UK’s lead to 28-14.

Missouri would answer back with 14 unanswered points before Kentucky scored a touchdown with 11:28 left for a 35-28 lead.

J.J. Weaver tallied the only sack of the night with under two minutes left to seal the deal.

The Wildcats host Tennessee Chattanooga September 18 at noon.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

