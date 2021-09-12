Advertisement

Kentucky receives 13 votes in AP Top 25

The Wildcats beat Missouri 35-28 Saturday night to improve to 2-0.
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Oregon and Iowa are the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4. Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5 and Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20.

Alabama remained No. 1, Georgia stayed at No. 2 and Oklahoma rose to No. 3. Ohio State fell from third to ninth. Iowa State dropped from No. 9 to No. 14.

After Kentucky’s win over Missouri Saturday night, the Wildcats received 13 votes in the poll. That is good for a national rank of No. 39.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is lifted by teammates after hitting a field goal...
McPherson’s 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings
EKU's Parker McKinney.
Cunningham’s 3 TDs send Louisville to win over Eastern Kentucky
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) stiff arms Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) on his...
Kentucky beats Mizzou 35-28 in big SEC East Showdown
No. 13 Georgetown wins on the road at Webber 31-21