Lee County School District Custodian dies from COVID-19

Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey(Lee County School District)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County School District announced the death of Custodian Bill Bailey Sunday evening.

In a Facebook post, the school district said, “When we think of Bill we think of his contagious smile and positive attitude.”

“Each staff member chose a quote to go on their door this year and Bill’s was “Sweat now, shine later.” As custodian, Bill always worked hard to make the building shine and he will forever shine a light into all the lives he touched. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family at this difficult time,” said the Facebook post.

