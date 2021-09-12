Lexington comic-con fans enjoy last day of event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday was the last chance for comic-con fans in the Bluegrass to meet their favorite characters, and finish buying toys, books and other items.

Organizers of the Lexington Comic and Toy Con said they prepared for 10-12,000 guests over the weekend.

Costumes, wigs and masks filled the Central Bank Center from Thursday-Sunday.

Inside the exhibit halls were aisles full of creatures and characters from different lands. There were photo opportunities on practically every corner.

“When those kids come up wanting to see you and wanting to interact with you, everyone one of us has got a smile,” said John Hoagland, who ran a booth at the convention.

He’s a member of the Bluegrass Garrison of the 501st Legion. He said the event is more than taking pictures with fans.

“We use ‘Star Wars’ to impact our communities,” Hoagland said.

Each individual in the 501st Legion crafts their own costume to wear to neighborhood events.

“We try to go out and hit hospital visits, we do a lot of community and charity events, 5Ks, schools visits,” he said.

At this year’s comic-con, they raised money for children with cancer.

First time attendee Peyton Duncan said a lot of young people, like her, are impacted by this convention.

“There’s a bunch of people I feel comfortable with because people like us are made fun of at school, so I kind of feel like I’m at home,” Duncan said.

She said every time she opens up a book or watches a movie, it feels like an escape.

“It’s like going to a different reality where I feel comfortable,” Duncan said.

She said she was worried about the reality of this event going forward.

“I was going to be devastated if it was shut down by COVID-19, but I would fully understand if it was to happen,” she said.

Duncan said she was very pleased with overall masking compliance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.