Longtime eastern Ky. fire-rescue chief dies

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime eastern Kentucky first responder has died following a battle with COVID-19.

Captain Carter Conley died on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by his son. Conley led the Magoffin County Rescue Squad for decades.

“He loved Magoffin County and it’s been abundantly clear that Magoffin County loved him,” Robbie Conley wrote in a post announcing his father’s death. He said he and his mother have received hundreds of calls and prayers in support.

Several posts on social media paid tribute to Conley’s years of service to the community.

In a Facebook post earlier on Sunday, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman had asked for prayers for Conley, calling him “the mainstay of our local emergency services for decades,” and saying he “dedicated his entire adult life to helping others.”

A prayer vigil for those sick with COVID-19 and for families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Ramey Memorial Park in Salyersville.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.