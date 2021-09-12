Advertisement

Longtime eastern Ky. fire-rescue chief dies

Captain Carter Conley died on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by his son.
Captain Carter Conley died on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by his son.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime eastern Kentucky first responder has died following a battle with COVID-19.

Captain Carter Conley died on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by his son. Conley led the Magoffin County Rescue Squad for decades.

“He loved Magoffin County and it’s been abundantly clear that Magoffin County loved him,” Robbie Conley wrote in a post announcing his father’s death. He said he and his mother have received hundreds of calls and prayers in support.

Several posts on social media paid tribute to Conley’s years of service to the community.

In a Facebook post earlier on Sunday, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman had asked for prayers for Conley, calling him “the mainstay of our local emergency services for decades,” and saying he “dedicated his entire adult life to helping others.”

A prayer vigil for those sick with COVID-19 and for families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Ramey Memorial Park in Salyersville.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

Latest News

Showers and storms will return for the middle part of the workweek with chances remaining...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern ahead
The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention wrapped up Sunday.
Lexington comic-con fans enjoy last day of event
Father Norman says the church will be completed by November of 2022.
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church holds groundbreaking for new parish
This time around, the smoke won’t last as long as the previous event this past summer, but...
Wildfire smoke can be seen again in Kentucky skies