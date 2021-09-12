Advertisement

McPherson’s 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is lifted by teammates after hitting a field goal...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is lifted by teammates after hitting a field goal to defeat the Minnesota Vikings during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride on a crossing pattern for a 32-yard gain and get within range for McPherson.

Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati.

Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal to force overtime for Minnesota.

No. 13 Georgetown wins on the road at Webber 31-21