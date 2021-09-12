Advertisement

Reports: Police respond to apparent explosion at Georgia apartment complex

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex on Sunday, according to CNN.

The explosion reportedly happened at Arrive Apartments in the Dunwoody area, north of Atlanta.

“We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept,” Dunwoody Police said on Twitter. “This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.”

WSB reported an officer said the explosion was powerful enough to have blown the building “to pieces.”

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped in the building.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention wrapped up Sunday.
Lexington comic-con fans enjoy last day of event
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing