St. Peter Claver Catholic Church holds groundbreaking for new parish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Saturday morning, a historic church in Lexington began construction for a new parish.

St. Peter Claver Catholic Church held a groundbreaking ceremony with Governor Andy Beshear and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton in attendance.

“Dreams are real,” says Father Norman Fischer. “God’s placed visions in people’s hearts and we just got to preserver and push through, and push means pray until something happens.”

Father Norman has worked tirelessly for what he calls a bigger vision for the congregation.

“This community is a special community. We call ourselves St. Peter Claver, the little church with a big heart getting bigger,” Father Norman says. “It’s bigger because of the love that attracts everyone and the love of God.”

The space, right on the corner of Fourth and Jefferson, is historic.

Father Norman shares a school was established in 1887 for African American children. In 1901, a chapel was built for worship. Now in 2021, this groundbreaking ceremony’s taking place with distinguished guests like Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton.

“The history here is rich and deep,” Governor Beshear says. “I’m excited about it.”

With excitement, Mayor Gorton declared September 12th, 2021 St. Peter Claver Groundbreaking Day.

For the church community, the true excitement comes with the potential of new beginnings.

“it’s going to be a landmark I believe in spiritual ways, but also just the liturgical and the arts,” Father Norman says. “I think it’s going to be an attraction that people can find love and joy and peace and beauty here at the corner of Fourth and Jefferson.”

Father Norman says the church will be completed by November of 2022.

