Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
People gather around the reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a...
US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Mug shot of Timothy Kelley
Wayne Co. man facing federal indictment in wire fraud case arrested on other charges
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
Smoke from the western fires will remain in our mostly clear skies till the early portion of...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Smoky skies and warmer temps