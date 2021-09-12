Advertisement

Wayne Co. man facing federal indictment in wire fraud case arrested on other charges

Mug shot of Timothy Kelley
Mug shot of Timothy Kelley(Wayne County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man indicted in a federal wire fraud case earlier this year was arrested Saturday night on separate charges.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies noticed a vehicle on Highway 92 East they say was known to them to be owned by a man who had an active arrest warrant out of Pulaski County.

Deputies say they then pulled over the vehicle, which was being driven by Timothy Kelley, 46, of Monticello.

While searching the car, deputies say they found a vehicle computer control module in the front passenger seat, which they say contained drug paraphernalia inside.

Deputies arrested Kelley and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and not having registration plates.

Deputies also say Kelley was wanted in Pulaski County for two counts of receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Wayne County Detention Center.

In June, a federal grand jury indicted Kelley on wire fraud charges, related to a business he owned in Wayne County. According to the indictment, Kelley marketed tiny homes on Facebook that he did not own.

Investigators say Kelley received down payments for the homes, but never delivered them to the buyers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
People gather around the reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a...
US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances

Latest News

Smoke from the western fires will remain in our mostly clear skies till the early portion of...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Smoky skies and warmer temps
EKU's Parker McKinney.
Cunningham’s 3 TDs send Louisville to win over Eastern Kentucky
The names and photos of the 343 fire-fighters lost lined the finish line.
Memorial 5k to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) stiff arms Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) on his...
Kentucky beats Mizzou 35-28 in big SEC East Showdown