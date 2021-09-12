Wayne Co. man facing federal indictment in wire fraud case arrested on other charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man indicted in a federal wire fraud case earlier this year was arrested Saturday night on separate charges.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies noticed a vehicle on Highway 92 East they say was known to them to be owned by a man who had an active arrest warrant out of Pulaski County.

Deputies say they then pulled over the vehicle, which was being driven by Timothy Kelley, 46, of Monticello.

While searching the car, deputies say they found a vehicle computer control module in the front passenger seat, which they say contained drug paraphernalia inside.

Deputies arrested Kelley and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and not having registration plates.

Deputies also say Kelley was wanted in Pulaski County for two counts of receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Wayne County Detention Center.

In June, a federal grand jury indicted Kelley on wire fraud charges, related to a business he owned in Wayne County. According to the indictment, Kelley marketed tiny homes on Facebook that he did not own.

Investigators say Kelley received down payments for the homes, but never delivered them to the buyers.

