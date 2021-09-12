Advertisement

Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the hospital. NKU's president says Allen was a third-year law student at the Chase College of Law.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrea Medina
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who was shot and killed in Walnut Hills Saturday morning was a law student at NKU and a mother of two, university president Dr. Ashish Vaidya wrote in an email to students.

Cincinnati police say Cierra Allen was found with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of St. James Avenue.

Allen, 30, later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting and no suspect has been identified.

Dr. Vaidya wrote in an email to the NKU campus community that he was heartbroken to share the news of Allen’s death.

She was a third-year law student at NKU’s Chase College of Law.

“Cierra is described as an outstanding member of the Chase student body. Even with two young children at home, Cierra volunteered her time to serve as a Chase Ambassador to welcome prospective students to the law school. Her smiling face is featured on the Chase website. We know Cierra’s passing will have a great impact on the entire Chase community,” Dr. Vaidya wrote in the email.

Dr. Vaidya says grief counselors will be available on campus this week.

Students may reach out by calling (859) 572-5650.

The Chase College of Law is also planning a remembrance for Allen in the coming days, Dr. Vaidya wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

