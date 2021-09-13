Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern returning this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we’ve enjoyed several dry days from last week and into early this week, another active pattern will get underway for the middle and latter half of the week.

For your evening and night ahead, we have dry and mild conditions so take advantage of it. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s for this evening, and then by late tonight and into the overnight 60s, will return. A few clouds will stay around, but mostly clear skies will be with us through tonight as well.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-60s for a mild start. Some humidity will be back again throughout the day as southerly winds continue to surge in. These southerly winds will also keep highs a bit warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Mostly dry conditions will be around throughout a better part of the day, but as we get into the later parts of the day, we can’t rule out a few isolated storms popping up.

As we get into Wednesday, a front will dive in from the north and then stall across our region, providing showers and thunderstorms that will remain scattered through Thursday. We’re also keeping our eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas that is barreling towards the Texas coast this week. Remnants from this storm could move into our region for the second half of the week, and even if the remnants don’t directly impact us, this pattern will set up a plume of gulf moisture that will still bring rain chances our way.

