Bell County officials searching for missing woman

Missing person in Bell County
Missing person in Bell County(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County officials are looking for a missing woman.

Bell County Rescue and Bell County Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post that they are searching for Candace Lynn England, 34, of Middlesboro.

She was last seen in the woods near Canon Creek Lake at 6:00 p.m. on September 12. According to a cell phone ping, her last known location was near 25-E close to the former Vendors Mall at around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

