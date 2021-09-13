Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be out in October

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 - 11 could be out as early as October.

Sunday, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted the agency would approve emergency use of the vaccine in children. It’s good news for central Kentucky doctors like Jai Gilliam.

With the delta variant pretty active, he says he’s seeing more kids come in with COVID-19 and, since school is back in session, he says the virus has even more opportunities to spread.

Dr. Gilliam says the research is showing the vaccines to be safe and effective. He says if you have questions about the Pfizer vaccine for children, consult with your pediatrician.

