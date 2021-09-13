EKU to offer tuition breaks, free textbooks for Ky. city and county employees

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU, the Kentucky League of Cities and the Kentucky Association of Counties are collaborating to help local government employees throughout the state further their education in higher learning.

The three groups had a ceremony on EKU’s campus Monday morning to honor the occasion.

About 25,000 county and city employees across the commonwealth are eligible to receive a 30% discounted rate on tuition at EKU. This will also include free textbooks through the university’s BookSmart program.

Dr. David McFaddin, EKU’s president, said this places EKU as a first-choice partner for education within local governments.

“For those who want to better themselves with an undergraduate degree or with a certificate, we feel like that having a strong work force in our cities and counties is critical to the success of Kentucky going forward,” Dr. McFaddin said.

Dr. McFaddin said no other college or university has a program like this in the commonwealth.

