Fayette Co. Board of Education to discuss masks at planning meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Board of Education is meeting Monday evening for their regularly scheduled planning meeting. Chair Tyler Murphy took to social media to say he’s actually adding one item to the agenda, which is the topic of the mask mandate.

While we don’t know exactly what the board will discuss in regard to the masking policy, many parents said they expect the district’s current mask mandate to stand.

As of right now, all students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks in school buildings.

State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1 last week, leaving it up to district leaders to decide whether to require masks.

So far, several school districts in our area have also announced they are still requiring masks. These include Madison, Woodford, Franklin, Scott and Clark County Schools.

According to the Kentucky School Board Association, at least 30% of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will continue to mandate masks.

Jessamine County School Board is also meeting for a work session Monday evening. The district’s masking policy is on the agenda.

The ACLU of Kentucky sent a letter to all Kentucky school boards and superintendents. It reminds districts they are required to protect children with disabilities under the ADA and Rehabilitation act. They said no child should be forced to choose between their health and education.

