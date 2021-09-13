Advertisement

Find out which Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 120 to Glendover, Henry Clay, Morton
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
  • Bus 214 to Maxwell, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 2127 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 2118 to RISE
  • Bus 770 to Harrison, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

