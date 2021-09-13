Find out which Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 120 to Glendover, Henry Clay, Morton

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford

Bus 214 to Maxwell, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 2127 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 2118 to RISE

Bus 770 to Harrison, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK

