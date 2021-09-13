Find out which Fayette County bus routes are canceled Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 120 to Glendover, Henry Clay, Morton
- Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
- Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
- Bus 214 to Maxwell, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 2127 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 2118 to RISE
- Bus 770 to Harrison, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK
