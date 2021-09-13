Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms return soon

Rain will be back(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will remain at an elevated level today and tomorrow.

Most of you will encounter highs running around the mid and maybe even a few upper 80s this afternoon. These numbers are just slightly above normal for this part of September. We should be right around 81 degrees for average highs.

A cold front will make a run at Kentucky. It dips into the region, but it will not clear the commonwealth. It triggers more showers & thunderstorms on Wednesday as it at least moves into Kentucky. It is at this point that we see a pattern shift. This means each day will include some showers & thunderstorms in the region.

