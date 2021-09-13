JUCO DB Nicholson commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Top-ranked JUCO defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

He is the No. 1 ranked junior college defensive back in the Class of 2022 and the No. 7 overall JUCO recruit.

Nicholson is currently playing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and picks UK over Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and others.

Kentucky’s new secondary coach, Chris Collins, is listed as Nicholson’s primary recruiter.

