Kentucky’s September 25 road trip to South Carolina set for 7:00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s September 25 road trip to South Carolina has been set for 7:00 on ESPN2.

The Wildcats (2-0) beat Missouri 35-28 on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (2-0) beat East Carolina Saturday in Greenville, N.C.

Kentucky beat South Carolina 41-18 last season in Lexington, its biggest margin of victory in this series. Prior to losing to the Gamecocks in 2019, the Wildcats had won five in a row between 2014-2018.

