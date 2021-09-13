Kentucky’s September 25 road trip to South Carolina set for 7:00
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s September 25 road trip to South Carolina has been set for 7:00 on ESPN2.
The Wildcats (2-0) beat Missouri 35-28 on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (2-0) beat East Carolina Saturday in Greenville, N.C.
Kentucky beat South Carolina 41-18 last season in Lexington, its biggest margin of victory in this series. Prior to losing to the Gamecocks in 2019, the Wildcats had won five in a row between 2014-2018.
