Kentucky’s September 25 road trip to South Carolina set for 7:00

Kentucky beat South Carolina 41-18 last season in Lexington.
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky believes it's perseverance through an emotionally trying season will pay off this season with a return to winning football. The Wildcats return 14 starters from a 5-6 squad that struggled against a grueling 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule but regrouped to close with a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over North Carolina State. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s September 25 road trip to South Carolina has been set for 7:00 on ESPN2.

The Wildcats (2-0) beat Missouri 35-28 on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (2-0) beat East Carolina Saturday in Greenville, N.C.

Kentucky beat South Carolina 41-18 last season in Lexington, its biggest margin of victory in this series. Prior to losing to the Gamecocks in 2019, the Wildcats had won five in a row between 2014-2018.

