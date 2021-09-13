Advertisement

Mask decisions left up to school district leaders after bill passes

School district leaders will now have to decide whether to continue requiring masks in the...
School district leaders will now have to decide whether to continue requiring masks in the buildings.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts across the Commonwealth now have the option to require masks, or not.

It comes after the Kentucky Legislature voted to end a mask mandate put in place by the State Board of Education. Many in Central Kentucky are still mandating masks be worn at all times in school buildings.

Now that lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 1, the governor and the Kentucky Department of Education cannot issue mask mandates in schools. It’s up to the districts themselves. For now, you’ll still need to put on one of these if you’re going to step inside any of the Fayette County Public Schools. And according to school board chair Tyler Murphy, the topic of mask mandates will be on Monday’s board meeting agenda.

“If you don’t have universal masking in your schools, your kids won’t be in school,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

During his Friday briefing, Governor Beshear said he has a message for school district leaders while they decide whether to require masks.

“How many people have to die in a system where we can say, listen, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, every local health district, the State Department for Public Health, all say that the only way to do this safely is universal masking,” Beshear said.

According to our news partners at the Herald Leader, Infectious Disease Specialist at Baptist Health Lexington, Dr. Mark Dougherty told CNN teachers are one of the highest occupation patients they’re seeing in the hospital. He said kids are spreading the Delta Variant at schools, then spreading it to their teachers.

“It has gone up like a rocket. Our ICUs are filling up. We have COVID floors that are now basically quasi-ICUs,” said Dr. Dougherty.

FCPS isn’t the only district still requiring masks. Madison, Woodford, Franklin, Scott and Clark County Schools all took to Facebook saying the mask policies in place will still stand. The posts say requiring students, faculty and visitors to wear masks will keep them safe, and keep them in the classroom.

The FCPS board will meet at 5:30 Monday to discuss the mandate even further.

The Jessamine County school board is also meeting Monday at 6 P.M.

Mask mandates are on the agenda, as well.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

Latest News

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman (left) set up the vigil for those battling...
Magoffin County mourns loss of rescue squad chief, COVID victims in prayer vigil
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA...
Kentucky receives 13 votes in AP Top 25