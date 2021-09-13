Advertisement

National Guard troops heading to CHI Saint Joseph in London to help

The Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to hospitals. Dozens of guard troops will be set...
The Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to hospitals. Dozens of guard troops will be set up at hospitals in southern Kentucky.(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to hospitals.

Dozens of guard troops will be set up at hospitals in southern Kentucky.

MORE

At CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, the staff has been very busy with COVID-19-related patients over the past six weeks. We’re told that, as of Monday morning, about 75% of the emergency room patients are either requesting or are somehow related to COVID-19.

Monday afternoon, 14 members of the Kentucky National Guard will arrive to help in about five different areas, all non-patient care-related, but help that is needed.

The hospital administrator told us that the Guard will be helping with support, food service, security, assistance with the supply chain and housekeeping. The ER director told us that just help with getting supplies is going to be a huge boost to them.

The hospital director told us that they have currently have 126 beds in operation with the COVID-19 census being 60% full. To put this in perspective, before the pandemic, they ER would average 95 visits per day, now it’s 115.

In southern Kentucky, the National Guard will also be at hospitals in Corbin and Somerset.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
Captain Carter Conley died on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by his son.
Longtime eastern Ky. fire-rescue chief dies
Mug shot of Timothy Kelley
Wayne Co. man facing federal indictment in wire fraud case arrested on other charges
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Friends and family shared stories of Padgett prior to the ruck, which was about the length of a...
Memorial ruck honors Scott Co. man killed in tragic explosion

Latest News

Woodford County is one of the most vaccinated counties in Kentucky. However, officials there...
New testing site opens in one of Kentucky’s most vaccinated counties
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
A wetter pattern
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain will be back
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms return soon