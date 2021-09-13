National Guard troops heading to CHI Saint Joseph in London to help

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to hospitals.

Dozens of guard troops will be set up at hospitals in southern Kentucky.

At CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, the staff has been very busy with COVID-19-related patients over the past six weeks. We’re told that, as of Monday morning, about 75% of the emergency room patients are either requesting or are somehow related to COVID-19.

Monday afternoon, 14 members of the Kentucky National Guard will arrive to help in about five different areas, all non-patient care-related, but help that is needed.

The hospital administrator told us that the Guard will be helping with support, food service, security, assistance with the supply chain and housekeeping. The ER director told us that just help with getting supplies is going to be a huge boost to them.

The hospital director told us that they have currently have 126 beds in operation with the COVID-19 census being 60% full. To put this in perspective, before the pandemic, they ER would average 95 visits per day, now it’s 115.

In southern Kentucky, the National Guard will also be at hospitals in Corbin and Somerset.

