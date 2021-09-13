Advertisement

New testing site opens in one of Kentucky’s most vaccinated counties

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County is one of the most vaccinated counties in Kentucky. However, officials there say testing is still critical to keeping a handle on the virus.

You can’t control the spread if you don’t know who is spreading the virus. That’s why community members asked for testing and community leaders obliged by opening a new testing site off of Laval Heights, near the Woodford County school bus garage.

“We have had one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, that was because of accessibility, but, at the end of the day, folks have to be willing to get the vaccine and, here in Woodford County, we care about our neighbors, we care about our family and friends, co-workers and that’s evident in those numbers,” said Cassie Prather, Woodford County public health director.

Officials from Woodford County and Gravity Diagnostics were on hand for Monday’s ribbon-cutting. The site opened up at 7 a.m. and was seeing patients before the grand opening even began.

Prather says the site will offer PCR testing, which more accurate than the rapid tests, but take about a day for the results to come back in.

“It being free was critical because we wanted there to be no barriers for folks to be able to get tested,” Prather said. “The quicker you can find out who’s positive, the quicker you can respond to that, get those folks isolated, and their contacts quarantined. That’s critical and that’s why we’ve been able to keep our numbers low.”

The testing site will be open on Monday from 7 to 9 a.m. and on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. Officials say they wanted to give a selection of time slots so that more people could get a test.

