Rodriguez named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 206 yards and finished with three total touchdowns in Saturday’s 35-28 win vs. Missouri.

He originally scored four total touchdowns, but the final score was awarded to offensive lineman Eli Cox after Rodriguez fumbled late in the fourth quarter.

Rodriguez’s updated stats are reflected here:

Had 27 rushes for 206 yards – both career highs – and also had two rushing touchdowns

Caught a five-yard touchdown pass, finishing the game with three total TDs

Became the eighth player in school history to rush for at least 200 yards in a game and it is the most ever for a Wildcat in an SEC opener

Two weeks into the season, he leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in rushing with 165.5 yards per game

Moved up 11 spots to 16th on Kentucky’s career rushing list with 1,692 yards

Now has 20 rushing touchdowns in his career and ranks one score behind Benny Snell Jr. on the consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with five

Kentucky plays host to Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon ET in Kroger Field for Family Weekend and Teacher Appreciation Day. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

