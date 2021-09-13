Advertisement

Rodriguez named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has been named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 206 yards and finished with three total touchdowns in Saturday’s 35-28 win vs. Missouri.

He originally scored four total touchdowns, but the final score was awarded to offensive lineman Eli Cox after Rodriguez fumbled late in the fourth quarter.

Rodriguez’s updated stats are reflected here:

  • Had 27 rushes for 206 yards – both career highs – and also had two rushing touchdowns
  • Caught a five-yard touchdown pass, finishing the game with three total TDs
  • Became the eighth player in school history to rush for at least 200 yards in a game and it is the most ever for a Wildcat in an SEC opener
  • Two weeks into the season, he leads the SEC  and ranks second nationally in rushing with 165.5 yards per game
  • Moved up 11 spots to 16th on Kentucky’s career rushing list with 1,692 yards
  • Now has 20 rushing touchdowns in his career and ranks one score behind Benny Snell Jr. on the consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with five

Kentucky plays host to Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon ET in Kroger Field for Family Weekend and Teacher Appreciation Day. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

