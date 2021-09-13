Advertisement

8-week-old found safe

The baby has a known medical condition according to officials.
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the Endangered Child Alert for 8-week-old Zolliee Jean Standafer after she was found safe Sunday night.

Officials believed she could be with Travis Wayne Standafer who is still at large.

Travis is a 37-year-old with brown hair and green eyes and is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have seen this vehicle or Travis, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 Ext 1109.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grey, compact SUV was stolen at the Speedway on Southland Drive.
Woman violently attacked, car stolen while paying for gas in Lexington
The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Ryan C. Daulton was indicted on charges of arson, use of...
Sheriff: Pulaski Co. man charged after hanging jugs of gas throughout mobile home, setting it on fire
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Armyworms likely to continue destruction of Kentucky lawns until first freeze
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play
One of the brothers has been arrested, according to prosecutors.
Brothers accused of targeting victims at Tri-State cemeteries in theft scheme

Latest News

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman (left) set up the vigil for those battling...
Magoffin County mourns loss of rescue squad chief, COVID victims in prayer vigil
School district leaders will now have to decide whether to continue requiring masks in the...
Mask decisions left up to school district leaders after bill passes
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during an NCAA...
Kentucky receives 13 votes in AP Top 25