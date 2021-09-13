Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor released new COVID-19 numbers from the weekend. On Saturday there were 4,470 new cases, 3,111 new cases on Sunday, and 2,426 new cases on Monday.

Beshear said there were 39 deaths over the weekend, and announced 29 new deaths Monday. He said the age group with the highest incidence rate kids ages 10-19.

The governor said 2,618,081 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

