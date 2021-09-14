Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 2,426 new COVID cases Monday; hospitals still overwhelmed
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
New flooring and walls now cover the Freedom Fellowship Church as the pastors get ready for...
London church to hold grand reopening this weekend after being devastated by flooding
Nicholas dumps heavy rain on Gulf Coast.
Nicholas dumps heavy rain on Gulf Coast
President Joe Biden delivered remarks in response to recent wildfires and to promote his...
Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy