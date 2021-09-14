Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 634,298 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.45% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,154 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,095.

As of Tuesday, 2,514 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 666 are in the ICU, and 428 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,623,258 Kentuckians vaccinated.

