Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 634,298 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.45% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,154 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,095.

As of Tuesday, 2,514 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 666 are in the ICU, and 428 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,623,258 Kentuckians vaccinated.

