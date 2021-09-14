Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set To Increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another seasonably warm day across the region as humidity levels climb a bit more. This is ahead of a cold front dropping in here for Wednesday and it looks to bring the threat for a few strong storms our way. From there, we watch a tropical supply of moisture later in the week and into the weekend.

The front blowing in here late Wednesday will touch off scattered showers and thunderstorms well out ahead of it, but we will have to be on guard for a line of stronger storms to develop just ahead of the boundary. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in the low-end risk for a few severe storms Wednesday.

Given the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, some pretty hefty rain numbers may show up with some of the storms.

Nicholas developed into a hurricane shortly before coming ashore early today in Texas. The center of circulation from this will meander around Texas and Louisiana for the next few days.

Once that system finally decides to move later in the week, it will be a shell of what it is now. Still, it will help send tropical rain producing showers and storms in here from the southwest later in the week into the upcoming weekend.