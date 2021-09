LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are working to fix a water main break near downtown Lexington.

The break is on South Upper Street, near UK’s campus.

Kentucky American Water says 20 customers, including some UK school facilities will be temporarily without water.

Officials say the break happened due to natural causes.

