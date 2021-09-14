EKU eager to return to Richmond to host Indiana State

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - After a pair of road games to start the season, Eastern Kentucky returns home September 18 to host Indiana State.

The Colonels beat Western Carolina 31-28 in their opening game and lost at Louisville 30-3 on September 11. If you haven’t seen it yet, Roy Kidd Stadium has been upgraded in a big way.

EKU installed new LED lighting and new artificial turf and they are featuring a new pre-game pyrotechnics show Saturday before their night game against the Sycamores.

Head coach Walt Wells is excited to kick things off as the newest member of the Atlantic Sun.

“I think you will see that the commitment is there to be a big-time sports program and to raise the awareness and raise the standard here at EKU,” said Wells. “Football has always been a huge part of EKU especially with Coach Kidd and all the dominance he had. As time moves on, you have to move with it and they have chosen to do that.”

Saturday’s game vs. Indiana State is set for a 7:00 kickoff on ESPN+.

