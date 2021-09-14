FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An elementary school in Fayette County is switching to remote learning after several students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Dixie Magnet Elementary School will be teaching students virtually for the rest of the week.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, the principal said in addition to the several positive results that came back, there are multiple others who have tested positive in the last week, and 130 who have been in quarantine in the last two weeks.

The school said contact tracing is ongoing and families will be notified if their child has been deemed a close contact.

This is the first time a school in Fayette County Public Schools has had to close this year because of COVID issues. The days the school is using are part of the 20 days for remote learning districts were given by the General Assembly during the special session.

Monday night, when the Fayette County Board of Education voted to continue with mandatory masking, they also agreed that the superintendent has sole discretion for using these targeted remote learning days.

Tuesday afternoon Dr. Demetrus Liggins talked about the situation and decision to go virtual.

“We have had some conversations about shutting down campuses or classrooms or certain areas of buildings before. But it’s never been to the point before where I felt it was necessary when speaking in collaboration with the principals and campus support to do so,” Dr. Liggins said. “It was a decision that we did not make lightly, but absolutely thought was necessary at this time.”

Liggins said while the 20 remote learning days are helpful, he’s worried they won’t benefit the district as a whole because now they’re already down to 17.

