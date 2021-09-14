Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking showers & thunderstorms back to Kentucky

Showers & storms are set to increase
Showers & storms are set to increase(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop later today.

We sure had a nice dry run. Today it will come to an end for some of you. Not everyone will see the scattered showers & thunderstorms. So that means the dry streak will hold on for a little while longer.

A cold front will sip into the region. It doesn’t look like it will move completely through the region. However, it gets deep enough to spark more widespread showers & thunderstorms. This is when all of us have a decent shot at precipitation.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports 2,426 new COVID cases Monday; hospitals still overwhelmed
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies
School district leaders will now have to decide whether to continue requiring masks in the...
Mask decisions left up to school district leaders after bill passes

Latest News

Another active pattern returns for Wednesday with some tropical moisture impacting the latter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern returning this week
A wetter pattern
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain will be back
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms return soon
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast