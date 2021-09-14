Advertisement

At least one injured in crash on busy Kentucky interstate

Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Laurel County.

Officials with the London City Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers. We’re told it is near the southbound ramp of Exit 41 along Interstate 75.

In a Facebook post, officials with the fire department are calling it an “injury accident”.

Another post from the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad states the ramp could be shut down for hours until cleanup is complete.

Based on the pictures of the scene, it appears the two trailers belong to freight haulers.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more details.

