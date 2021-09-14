Advertisement

London church to hold grand reopening this weekend after being devastated by flooding

New flooring and walls now cover the Freedom Fellowship Church as the pastors get ready for their grand reopening this weekend.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The devastating floods from earlier this year left inches of water inside a London church. After months of cleaning up, this weekend will be the first time services will be held back in the sanctuary.

New flooring and walls now cover the Freedom Fellowship Church as the pastors get ready for their grand reopening this weekend. On Tuesday they looked at all of the progress they’ve made and are blessed with the outcome.

“It was a night I’ll never forget. It changed our church and changed so many things, but it opened up a door to one of the greatest blessings we’ve ever had,” said Jerry Lewis.

Senior Pastors Jerry and Kim Lewis said the church suffered over $440,000 worth of damage. If it wasn’t for Kim’s Facebook post calling for help that night, it could have been worse.

“I didn’t know she had done it. I was already out here moving stuff and so next thing I know about 70 people or so are showing up. I’m like ‘oh my God where did they come from?’” Jerry said.

Kim’s quick thinking helped them to save all of the chairs and their recently purchased sound equipment.

“We missed one service, that’s all we missed. We got together and some church pastors, I had pastor after pastor calling me. ‘What can we do to help. I can bring men down to help’ and I’m like guys we are doing good!” Jerry said.

In the meantime, they were able to rebuild and hold services in their gym as progress developed, but the congregation is elated to be back.

“So the last Sunday that we had service in the gym, at the end of the service we announced ‘okay we are ready to go back to the sanctuary, everybody as you leave pick up a chair and take it over to the sanctuary’ and that was just, I mean just total excitement,” Kim said.

The Freedom Christian Fellowship Church in London will have their grand reopening Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2:00 p.m., where they will have a ribbon cutting ceremony and services.

