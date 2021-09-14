Advertisement

Man accused of bringing gun to school board meeting

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lawrenceburg man is accused of bringing a gun to a school board meeting.

The citation from the sheriff’s office says 67-year-old Richard Cook, Sr. carried his sidearm into the Anderson County Board of Education Office in the 1100 block of Bypass North on Monday evening.

After school officials talked to him, Cook removed the gun from the building and, according to the Anderson County News, came back in and participated in the board meeting.

According to the citation, Cook said he thought the board offices were separate from the school firearm restrictions.

Cook was not arrested, but he was cited on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

