Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after a shooting at a Richmond hotel.

The shooting happened on Keeneland Drive. Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a woman was inside with him.

They said she locked herself in the bathroom until police got her out safely.

Riddell reportedly told police he thought he saw aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them. They said Riddell is a convicted felon and was found with two pistols and a rifle.

He’s charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, including against a police officer.

