More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County on Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS

Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 1800 to Breckinridge, Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes

