More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County on Tuesday morning

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
  • Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown
  • Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 1800 to Breckinridge, Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes

