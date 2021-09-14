More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County on Tuesday morning
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
- Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown
- Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 1800 to Breckinridge, Henry Clay, Edythe J. Hayes
