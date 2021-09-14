New report ranks best colleges, universities in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. News and World Report has released its newest rankings of colleges, and several Kentucky schools made the list.

Of national universities, UK ranked 127, while Louisville came in at 187. Bellarmine was also on the list at 202.

For national liberal arts colleges, Berea College ranked number 30, Centre College at 59 and Transylvania University at 92.

Here’s the full list of schools in Kentucky:

National Universities

127. University of Kentucky

187. University of Louisville

202. Bellarmine University

National Liberal Arts Colleges

30. Berea College

59. Centre College

92. Transylvania University

Regional Universities — South

13. Asbury University

25. Murray State

48. Morehead State University

52. Eastern Kentucky University

65. Thomas More University

84. Lindsey Wilson College

98. Campbellsville University

98. Midway University

Public Universities - National Universities

61. University of Kentucky

96. University of Louisville

Public Schools - Regional Universities

11. Murray State University

21. Morehead State University

25. Eastern Kentucky University

Public Schools - Regional Colleges, South

6. Kentucky State University

Regional Colleges — South

21. Kentucky Wesleyan College

31. Alice Lloyd College

31. Brescia University

35. Kentucky State University

65. Kentucky Christian University

Historically Black Colleges and Universities

34. Kentucky State University

