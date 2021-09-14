New report ranks best colleges, universities in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. News and World Report has released its newest rankings of colleges, and several Kentucky schools made the list.
Of national universities, UK ranked 127, while Louisville came in at 187. Bellarmine was also on the list at 202.
For national liberal arts colleges, Berea College ranked number 30, Centre College at 59 and Transylvania University at 92.
Here’s the full list of schools in Kentucky:
National Universities
127. University of Kentucky
187. University of Louisville
202. Bellarmine University
National Liberal Arts Colleges
30. Berea College
59. Centre College
92. Transylvania University
Regional Universities — South
13. Asbury University
25. Murray State
48. Morehead State University
52. Eastern Kentucky University
65. Thomas More University
84. Lindsey Wilson College
98. Campbellsville University
98. Midway University
Public Universities - National Universities
61. University of Kentucky
96. University of Louisville
Public Schools - Regional Universities
11. Murray State University
21. Morehead State University
25. Eastern Kentucky University
Public Schools - Regional Colleges, South
6. Kentucky State University
Regional Colleges — South
21. Kentucky Wesleyan College
31. Alice Lloyd College
31. Brescia University
35. Kentucky State University
65. Kentucky Christian University
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
34. Kentucky State University
