No. 8 Kentucky playing three Top 16 teams in four matches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 8 Kentucky volleyball is right smack in the middle of three matches in ten days against teams ranked in the Top 16.

The Wildcats lost to No. 2 Wisconsin in four sets on Friday night, but bounced back Saturday with a sweep at Marquette.

Kentucky now gets set to face No. 5 Louisville Wednesday night at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on UofL’s campus in downtown Louisville.

After the match with the Cardinals, Kentucky hosts No. 16 Stanford on Sunday afternoon. That road trip to Madison was the perfect test before visiting the Cardinals on Wednesday.

“For them to experience what that feels like is huge going into Louisville because its going to be the same,” said Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner. “We have always wanted to schedule like that because you cant tell him how its going to feel. They have to be in that environment to really know, so it was crucial for us.”

