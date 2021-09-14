Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new COVID-19 cases, that’s according to numbers gathered by the New York Times.

Counties in Kentucky and Tennessee make up the top 10 most cases per one hundred thousand residents, gathered in the last seven days. Perry County is showing the highest numbers across seven day, but also on the list are Clay and Rockcastle.

Rockcastle Regional Hospital is seeing the results of those increased cases. There’s currently about 10 patients being treated and some of them have severe cases of COVID-19.

Dr. David Bullock tells us the reason why Rockcastle County is in the top 10 is simply because of fear of the vaccine.

“Which is hard to understand. Given the data we have, what we have shown in the vaccine’s ability to save lives. It decreases hospitalization. But, we still have plenty of people who simply won’t take the vaccine,” Dr. Bullock said.

Dr. Bullock says their vaccination rate is only 37%, which is much lower than both the state and national average. He says that leads to more patients, some who respond to treatments, others who either stay in the hospital on a ventilator or many days or unfortunately who pass away.

According to the New York Times article, Rockcastle County showed a daily average of 45 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period, which is a 96 percent increase.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.