U.S. 25 closed due to serious crash

(AP)(Associated Press)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A serious crash involving an injury is being reported just six miles south of U.S. 25, as reported by Laurel County Sheriff’s office.

There is still no information how many cars and people are involved in the crash.

Police say the road is closed at the moment, and they do not currently know when the road will be reopened.

This is a developing story.

