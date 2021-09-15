Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a...
Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates
WATCH | Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
WATCH | Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
Simone Biles was among gymnasts calling out what they said was a systemic failure to protect...
Olympic gymnasts fault failings in Larry Nassar abuse case