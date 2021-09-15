Bus routes canceled Wednesday in Fayette County
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Wednesday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Souther Middle
- Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK
- Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
- Bus227 to Bryan Station High
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.