Advertisement

Bus routes canceled Wednesday in Fayette County

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Wednesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Souther Middle
  • Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK
  • Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
  • Bus227 to Bryan Station High
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a...
Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens
NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

Latest News

Two Johnson Central Eagles now in hospital battling COVID-19
Adam Burniston/Twitter
UK Football vs. Chattanooga will air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.
Police investigating shooting in Lexington