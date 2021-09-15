Bus routes canceled Wednesday in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Wednesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 117 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Souther Middle

Bus 225 to SCAPA, MLK

Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford

Bus227 to Bryan Station High

