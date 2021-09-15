Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Water Threat Through The Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms continue to target much of central and eastern Kentucky. Many areas have picked up several inches of rain, leading to high water issues.

The showers and storms will slowly diminish this evening as temps settle into the low 60s overnight. Some fog is also possible.

Thursday is a much better day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s still a small chance for a storm.

The threat for a storm or two will be with us Friday through the upcoming weekend, but this looks very scattered. Highs will mainly range from 80-85.

The pattern looks to change by the middle of next week as a stronger dip in the jet stream moves our way. This should bring another round of rain and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler air looks to settle in behind this.