Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Water Threat Through The Evening

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and storms continue to target much of central and eastern Kentucky. Many areas have picked up several inches of rain, leading to high water issues.

The showers and storms will slowly diminish this evening as temps settle into the low 60s overnight. Some fog is also possible.

Thursday is a much better day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s still a small chance for a storm.

The threat for a storm or two will be with us Friday through the upcoming weekend, but this looks very scattered. Highs will mainly range from 80-85.

The pattern looks to change by the middle of next week as a stronger dip in the jet stream moves our way. This should bring another round of rain and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler air looks to settle in behind this.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a...
Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens

Latest News

Heavy rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Flash flood watch
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily storm chances
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set To Increase
Showers & thunderstorms will be back in town
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast