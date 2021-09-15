Five-star recruit Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Livingston, a five-star forward out of the class of 2022, has committed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-6 small forward from Akron announced his decision via SportsCenter’s Twitter account Wednesday evening.
Livingston, one of the top prospects in his class, chose between a final list of Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee State and Georgetown.
