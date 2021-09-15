Advertisement

Five-star recruit Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Livingston, a five-star forward out of the class of 2022, has committed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.

The 6-foot-6 small forward from Akron announced his decision via SportsCenter’s Twitter account Wednesday evening.

Nation’s top prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

Livingston, one of the top prospects in his class, chose between a final list of Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee State and Georgetown.

