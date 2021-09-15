Five-star recruit Chris Livingston commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Livingston, a five-star forward out of the class of 2022, has committed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.

The 6-foot-6 small forward from Akron announced his decision via SportsCenter’s Twitter account Wednesday evening.

Livingston, one of the top prospects in his class, chose between a final list of Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee State and Georgetown.

Breaking: Chris Livingston, the No. 12 overall player in the Class of 2022 ESPN 100, has committed to @KentuckyMBB, per @PaulBiancardi 👏 @_chrisliv24 pic.twitter.com/URPOdRCEmu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2021

