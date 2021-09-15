Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces fourth-highest COVID-19 report since pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,398 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the fourth-highest since the pandemic began, bringing the state total to 639,687 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.02% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,530 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 49 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 8,144.

As of Wednesday, 2,493 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 648 are in the ICU, and 436 are on ventilators.

