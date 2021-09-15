Gov. Beshear announces fourth-highest COVID-19 report since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,398 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the fourth-highest since the pandemic began, bringing the state total to 639,687 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.02% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,530 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 49 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 8,144.

As of Wednesday, 2,493 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 648 are in the ICU, and 436 are on ventilators.

For Wednesday I am reporting the fourth highest day since the pandemic began, with 5,398 newly reported cases. I am also sad to announce 49 new deaths, including those as young as 32 and 33 years-old. The delta variant is deadly. Please, get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors. pic.twitter.com/GBSSDEnqCg — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 15, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.