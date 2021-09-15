Advertisement

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky

Bath County is dealing with some high water issues Wednesday.
Bath County is dealing with some high water issues Wednesday.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bath County is dealing with some high water issues Wednesday.

Officials in Bath County says several roads are underwater. They say most of the flooding is north of I-64.

While the rain has been on and off Wednesday in the county, the main issue they’ve been facing is that that morning storms were training over the same area, causing flooding issues across the county.

Residents in the area didn’t wish to go on camera, but they said the flooding along Highway 36 rose in a matter of minutes to cover their yards and even the highway, but as quickly as it rose, the water had gone back down.

Other areas aren’t quite as lucky.

On Wyoming Road, just a few miles outside Owingsville, water is still across the roadway which is where Emergency Manager Jason York has been watching to keep drivers safe.

According to York, a few homes in the area reported four to almost six inches of rain in their gauges, just from the morning storms alone and he says this has caused issues for several areas.

“A lot of water covered roads, a lot of blocked up culverts that are being cleared currently and a lot of road damages, especially on White Oak Road,” York said.

Now, the good news is emergency management says there have been no reports of injuries or folks stranded by these flood waters yet, but they know as more rain is expected Wednesday afternoon.

They want everyone to just stay safe and never drive through flooded roadways.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district says several students tested positive last week more than a hundred were put in...
FCPS elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 surge
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
Several Kentucky counties are seeing some of the nation’s highest daily averages of new...
Several Ky. counties among highest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases
Police said 55-year-old Samuel Riddell started shooting out of his hotel room window while a...
Man accused of firing shots out of Ky. hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Lee County is choosing to continue on with their own mask mandate.
Lee County joins growing list of Ky. school districts implementing own mask mandates
Heavy rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Bells tolled in Lexington Wednesday morning at the annual Kentucky EMS Conference and Expo to...
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs