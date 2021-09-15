JCPS Board votes to require vaccines or weekly testing for all district employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Board members voted 6-1 on new guidance requiring mandatory COVID vaccines or weekly testing for staff members.

The vote will affect 18,000 JCPS employees, who must make submit their decision on vaccine or testing compliance no later than October 14, 2021.

District 2 board member Chris Kolb was the sole opposing vote on the motion to pass. Kolb’s argument was for a motion that would require all employees to fully vaccinate without an option for weekly testing.

The new guidance will require vaccines for all JCPS employees, subject to accommodation provisions of Title VII and the ADA. Those not vaccinated would be required to undergo COVID testing at a minimum of once every other week.

JCPS’s revisions to its school operations plan will be sent off to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.

A little more than an hour before Tuesday’s meeting, parents lined up to pick up their children at the end of the day at Jacob Elementary School.

And there was no shortage of opinion about vaccines and school employees.

“Anybody who’s around children should be vaccinated because the kids can’t take the vaccine,” Dan Walters said. “It’s my opinion it ought to be mandatory.”

Walters was just one parent waiting in a long line of cars waiting for school to end.

On Tuesday, numbers posted on the JCPS COVID dashboard revealed Jacob Elementary had the highest number of COVID-positive staff members in the entire district.

Jacobs tied with Southern High School with nine positive staff members.

However, opinions at Jacobs on vaccine requirements was mixed.

“It’s a freedom of choice, you know you have a choice to get a flu shot every year or not,” Randy Reese said. “Yes, I think the vaccine is going to help reduce your affects if you have COVID. But I don’t think it should be mandatory. It should be a personal choice.”

“I think everybody should be vaccinated,” Denise Ford said. “Kids can bring it home or they can get sick their selves so of course I think everybody should be vaccinated.”

“The kids, they’re coming in and out,” Tiffany Goatley said. “They could bring it to the teachers or staff and the staff could spread it to others. It just keeps spreading around and around and around. Everybody should be vaccinated that is staffing the schools.”

On Tuesday, JCPS reported 2,866 students and 379 staff members were positive for COVID-19.

