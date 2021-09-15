Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily storm chances

Flash flood watch
Flash flood watch(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will drop in today and spark some showers.

As the cold front closes in on Kentucky, the showers & storms will move through the region. I think that most people have a shot at rain today. Some of these storms could be a little strong side. The primary threat from these storms will be gusty winds. Others will see some locally heavy rain. Watch out for some flash flooding.

Scattered showers & storms will continue for the remainder of the week. That means that many of you will have quite a lot of dry time.

Take care of each other!

